Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A$AP Rocky’s speech included a heartfelt tribute to Rihanna.

The couple attended the event roughly two months after welcoming their third child.

A$AP Rocky joked about baby No. 4 while celebrating the win.

A$AP Rocky really is a “Fashion Killa.” On Monday (Nov. 3) night, he accepted the coveted Style Icon Award at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. During the ceremony, the Harlem rapper gave a special thanks to his equally fashionable queen, Rihanna.

“He’s joining us here tonight two months after the birth of his third child, named Rocki,” Anna Wintour said while welcoming him to the CFDA’s family of honorees, which notably includes Beyoncé, Pharrell, Zendaya and, perhaps closest to home, Rihanna. The former Vogue editor-in-chief continued, “Seeing A$AP Rocky, the devoted father, makes it clear how much family means to him, and now we are all welcoming him into ours.”

“I just wanna say, it’s a real honor to be the recipient of this award,” A$AP Rocky began his speech. He went on to thank his team for all their support: “Thank you for holding me down, especially when the going gets rough, and you go through trials and tribulations.”

A$AP Rocky also turned his attention to Rihanna, who received the same award in 2014. “Babygirl, I love you, boo. You won this so long ago. Remember, I told you, I said, ‘You inspire me. I’m gonna win that s**t one day.’ And look! We did it, baby!” he proudly said.

After accepting the Style Icon Award, A$AP Rocky spoke with reporters, one of whom seemingly asked him how he planned to celebrate. “It might be baby No. 4 tonight — nah, I’m joking,” the artist responded. He and Rihanna welcomed their first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, in September, joining big brothers RZA and Riot.

The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards brought out plenty of big names, including Saweetie, Teyana Taylor, Angel Reese, JT, Stefon Diggs and Ryan Destiny — not to mention the night’s most stylish couple, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Check out photos from the event below.

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images, and Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie, Ciara and JT at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center