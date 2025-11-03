Image Image Credit Maddie Meyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Cardi B acknowledges the crowd during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B made a splash at the Patriots game, cheering on Stefon Diggs from Robert Kraft’s box.

Cardi B kept her word and finally made it out to support Stefon Diggs. On Sunday (Nov. 2), the “Magnet” rapper attended the New England Patriots’ game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

The “Magnet” rapper, who’s expecting her fourth child with the NFL star, watched the game from her seat beside Patriots owner Robert Kraft. In footage shared online, Cardi could be seen cheering, smiling, and at one point, even doing Diggs’ touchdown celebration.

Not surprisingly, the Patriots defeated the Falcons 24-23, with the wide receiver scoring an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter. “Pat Nation, baby! Six-game winning streak, let’s have a little tea party,” Cardi excitedly said via her Instagram Stories after the team secured the W.

In the locker room after the game, Diggs joked that Cardi might have been “a little late” getting to the game. “Any special guests in attendance today?” one reporter asked. He replied, “It was [alright]. I think she was a little late, so I don’t know yet. I gotta do my homework. I gotta watch the tape on that one, so we’ll see.”

Moments later, another asked if he taught the Grammy winner his touchdown dance. “Nah, she picked it up on her own," he responded, before humorously adding, "Dance moves a little shaky, though.” Keep scrolling for some of Cardi’s cutest moments at the game, plus a photo of Diggs pulling up.

In September, during “TODAY With Jenna & Friends,” Cardi said that she planned to attend one of Diggs’ games after she finished her AM I THE DRAMA? rollout. "I be on the screen on Sunday every day cursing people out. Pass the ball!" she told Jenna Bush Hager. "I've been preparing for my album.”

She added, “But after this whole album thing, I'm going to every single game, every single one of them." The Bronx native previously referenced Diggs’ team on the LP’s pre-release single “Outside,” where she rapped, “Heard them Patriots got them n**gas, let me in the locker room.”