Rihanna is now, officially, a mother of three. On Thursday (Sept. 24), the “Needed Me” singer announced she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their newest addition to the family, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers.

"Sept. 13, 2025,” RiRi captioned Rocki’s Instagram debut. She was dressed in a pink onesie, surrounded by pink bows. The next slide of the carousel included a pair of tiny boxing gloves laid across white sheets.

In the comments section, several fans and other celebrities congratulated Rihanna on the big news. “Welcome to the Navy family, princess!” one person wrote, while Victoria Monét penned, “Congratulations!” See the post below.

Funnily enough, in his ELLE feature published on Tuesday (Sept. 23), Rocky admitted he was hoping for a girl. While the interview may have taken place before Rocki’s birth, it’s amusing to think he might have already known. “We’re praying for a girl,” he told the magazine. “Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know.”

Rihanna first shared news of her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, where she stunned in a pinstripe skirt and bustier that put her belly on display. Of course, she and Rocky already share two sons, Riot and RZA.

A$AP Rocky might’ve unintentionally dropped hints about the baby's gender earlier in the year, too. At the Smurfs world premiere in June, “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier asked him, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” The rapper responded, “It is, man, it is.” Moments later, he held up a Smurfette plushie and said, “Right here.”

Rihanna got a similar question about the gender of baby No. 3. Though she admitted she was a little “jet lagged” from traveling, she played along with the Smurfs theme. “Let’s see if it’s a Smurfette! I don’t know. Could be a Papa Smurf. Who knows?” the Grammy Award-winning singer joked.

Last Wednesday (Sept. 17), RiRi graced the cover of HommeGirls. Showing off her belly bump in cargo shorts, she wrote “feat. my next fashion killa” in the caption.