Image Image Credit Screenshot from ASAP Rocky’s “pray4dagang” video Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Rocky and KayCyy’s collaboration explores grief, legacy, and spiritual tension in a cinematic format.

The video premiered on Apple Music and later on YouTube before it mysteriously disappeared (it remains on other streaming platforms).

The track signals a more introspective and evolved ASAP Rocky as he prepares for his third child with Rihanna and the long-awaited release of DON’T BE DUMB.

ASAP Rocky is back in his art-house bag with “pray4dagang,” the latest offering from his long-awaited album, DON’T BE DUMB. Featuring rising Kenyan-American artist KayCyy, the track debuted exclusively on Apple Music on Friday (July 4) before arriving on other streaming platforms. Produced by an all-star team that includes James Blake, Rex Kudo, Dahi, and Dom Maker, the track is a meditative and emotional dive into Rocky’s state of mind, reflecting on survivor’s guilt, spiritual conflict, and the cost of stardom.

The record opened with heavenly harmonies and military-style drums, setting the stage for KayCyy’s vulnerable intro: “I’ll be gone till November, for over 300 days.” Rocky followed with verses that touched on loss, introspection, and his desire to break generational patterns. “I pray my son pick up my traits and not my ways,” he rapped — a particularly pointed line given that he and Rihanna are expecting their third child.

In true AWGE fashion, the music video rollout was equally mysterious. After first premiering on Apple Music, the short film briefly appeared on YouTube before being removed without explanation. While AWGE’s X account shared a link, the post now leads nowhere. Making things even murkier, the visual only contained a shortened version of the song (just over two minutes), leading to speculation about whether this was part of a deliberate campaign or an abrupt edit.

Visually, the clip maintained the surreal aesthetic of earlier DON’T BE DUMB releases like “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” and “Same Problems?” White ski masks, American flags, and stylized combat scenes made things ultra-dramatic.

The track arrived during a pivotal year for the Harlem native. In February, he was found not guilty in a felony assault case that could have carried a 24-year sentence. Months later, he co-chaired the 2025 Met Gala and appeared at the high-end celebration alongside a pregnant Rihanna. He also stars in Spike Lee’s forthcoming film, Highest 2 Lowest.