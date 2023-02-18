Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are adding another plus one to the family, the pair revealed Monday (May 5) night, just ahead of the 2025 Met Gala.

Celebrity photographer Miles Diggs captured photos of the “Love On The Brain” singer on her way to get glammed for the event. Instead of the pinstripe skirt and bustier she'd eventually debut on the red carpet, RiRi wore a simple gray long sleeve with her belly bump proudly on display.

The new baby will obviously mark Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s third child together. The couple, who first began dating in 2020, announced they were expecting their first, RZA, in January 2022. Then, in February 2023, the music and beauty mogul revealed she was gearing up for baby No. 2 by debuting her bump the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Given all that, it's no surprise she'd choose fashion’s biggest night to make the announcement. Check out the photos below, plus everything else we know so far about Rihanna’s third pregnancy.

ASAP Rocky Says He And Rihanna Were “Tired” Of Keeping The News Quiet

According to ASAP Rocky, he and Rihanna have apparently been wanting to break the news for a while. “It feels amazing, you know? We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we [were] cooking up,” he told AP News at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “I’m glad everybody’s happy for us because we’re definitely happy.”

We'll likely get more details later on about how far along Rihanna is, but as of now, it’s safe to say the couple has weathered a lot over the past year. That most notably includes ASAP Rocky’s high-profile firearm assault case, which he fortunately beat in February.

Social Media Is Having A Field Day With Rihanna’s Baby News

Inevitably, social media had plenty to say, with most of the internet joking that we'll never see her ninth album now, and others rightly calling her mommy goals. “Rihanna is how I see my 30s. With a fine man that keeps me happy and pregnant,” one person wrote on X.

Another fan tweeted, “Rihanna, when we said R9, we meant the album… Not nine kids.” It’s honestly pretty hilarious to watch the soon-to-be mother-of-three thriving while the Navy keeps speculating about when — or even if — we’ll ever get new music. Someone else said, “Me seeing Rihanna pregnant again and realizing we’re never getting that album.”

Rihanna Insists Baby No. 3 Won’t Push Back The Album

Despite the internet insisting otherwise, Rihanna reassured fans via ET that her pregnancy isn't stopping R9. “Maybe a couple [of] videos, but I can sing,” she answered when questioned about potential delays. Of course, we'll have to wait and see, but either way, the Bajan singer is happy, and that's what's important.