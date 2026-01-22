Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky during Episode 2242 of “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 19, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A$AP Rocky and Drake will likely never be friends again. Pretty Flacko was recently more candid than usual when discussing the end of his friendship with the Toronto rapper — and it seems to involve Rihanna, too.

Promoting his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb, the “HELICOPTER” artist sat down with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden to discuss a variety of topics. While his music is getting critical acclaim, Rocky’s personal life is also being scrutinized thanks to the new song “STOLE YA FLOW,” which the A$AP Mob member himself has seemingly confirmed features bars targeting Drizzy.

Rocky doubled down when Darden indirectly asked about his feud with the 6 God. “I think Hip Hop tactics and beefs [are] like WWF; it’s like wrestling all the way. But this thing between us, it’s not real smoke, but I just don’t f**k with him,” he said matter-of-factly. “We was once friends. I feel like it’s over females. I feel like he wasn’t happy, and he expressed that.”

Flacko was no doubt referring to the numerous times Drake has sent shots at Rihanna. In 2023, on the Toronto artist’s For All The Dogs track “Fear Of Heights,” he seemingly aimed fire at Rih Rih, who he was allegedly once romantically involved with, when he sang, “Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you / That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me / I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ‘cause I had it with you.”

It's worth noting that Rocky and the Bajan singer have been in a relationship since 2020, and the couple presently shares three children. According to the Harlem native, Drake hurling digs at his partner is “soft.” “I think at some certain point when everybody getting older and you supposed to be moving on, for you to still be picking at a female, that’s soft to me,” he explained.

Rocky also wanted to be clear that Drake wasn’t his only target. He added, “I ain’t put out music for me to really say something back. I finally did say something back to a few people … I’m talking to whoever feel like I’m talking to [them]. I do think that s**t is petty. It’s enough money, it’s enough women, it’s enough fame, spotlights to go around. We not really trippin’ off nothing, but is it real smoke? It could never be. That ain’t smoke.”

It doesn't seem like we can expect this rift to be squashed anytime soon. Check out the full interview with A$AP Rocky below.