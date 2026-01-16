Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky and Drake attend the FIFA 14 Launch at The Union Square Ballroom on Sept. 23, 2013, in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Fans believe A$AP Rocky’s “STOLE YA FLOW” includes subliminal shots at Drake.

In a recent interview, Rocky neither confirmed nor denied the diss, saying it is “for whoever feel like it’s about them.”

Rocky suggested that jealousy and subtle jabs may have caused a rift between him and Drake.

A$AP Rocky has finally dropped his highly anticipated new album, Don’t Be Dumb. As his fans have hungrily dissected the new music, plenty of commentary has been made about one song in particular potentially being a diss track aimed at Drake.

Prior to the release of his new project on Friday (Jan. 16), he was asked if the tune “STOLE YA FLOW” featured bars specifically about Drizzy. “First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b**ch,” is how Pretty Flacko kicks off the Kelvin Krash, ICYTWAT and Danny Elfman-produced track. Later on, he adds, “N**gas getting BBLs / Lucky we don't body shame / Throwing dirt on Rocky name / Turn around and copy game.”

All the referenced lines can be pinned to the 6 God. Years ago, the Toronto artist was romantically involved with Rihanna, who is now Rocky’s girlfriend and the mother of his three children. During the early stages of Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin, the last-mentioned artist coined the nickname BBL Drizzy to pile on the rumors that he had surgically sculpted his abdominal muscles.

However, during Lord Flacko’s sit-down interview with the New York Times’ “Popcast” podcast on Thursday (Jan. 15), Rocky didn’t specifically say the bars were aimed at Drake, but he didn’t deny it either.

The “HELICOPTER” rapper acknowledged that listeners will inevitably say the lyrics are about Drake. He then offered insight into why the former collaborators fell out. “I mean, I don’t know. I started seeing people who started out as friends [become] foes,” Rocky said when co-host Joe Coscarelli asked what went wrong in his relationship with Drake. “[It] seemed like they [were] unhappy for you and just started sending shots. And I think that’s what led to any of our misunderstandings, or whatever the case is. So, it really ain’t smoke.”

But when asked to confirm if the lyrical smoke was for Drake, his answer was sort of noncommittal. “It’s for whoever [feels] like it’s about them,” he said with a tone indicating that if Drake does take it personal — so be it.

You can watch the hour-long interview with A$AP Rocky, which also features him extensively talking about Rihanna, below.