Key Takeaways:

A$AP Rocky’s newest songs, “Trunks” and “Both Eyes Closed,” add emotional and narrative depth to the 'Highest 2 Lowest’ soundtrack.

The tracks reflect A$AP Rocky’s character, Yung Felon, blending up-tempo energy with introspective bars.

The rapper continues to balance music, acting and fatherhood while teasing his long-awaited album ‘Don’t Be Dumb.’

A$AP Rocky’s acting career is complementing his music career. The Harlem rapper has two songs on the soundtrack of the Spike Lee-directed Highest 2 Lowest, in which he co-stars with Denzel Washington.

Pretty Flacko cooked up “Trunks” and “Both Eyes Closed” for the new film, which sees him play a kidnapper and rapper named Yung Felon. Expect the up-tempo “Trunks” to get some extra attention due to a line that might be a jab at friend-turned-foe Drake. “Cookie cutter n**gas, soda pop, yeah, they Canada Dry,” A$AP Rocky spits on the first verse.

On the other hand, “Both Eyes Closed” is more laid back. The TESTING creator gets lyrically introspective over the record’s drowsy, yet engaging groove. He raps, “Seen some s**t that made me cry, baby die from genocide / Middle finger to the man, f**k the klan, I know you hate my kind / God, tell me why my kind gotta suffer, bro, why?” British music producer and frequent collaborator Kelvin Krash produced both tracks.

As for his next solo studio album, A$AP Rocky has been teasing Don’t Be Dumb for years. Just last month he released “pray4dagang” with KayCyy. Last year, he dropped singles “HIGHJACK,” “Tailor Swif,” which came with a bugged-out video, and “Ruby Rosary,” featuring J. Cole. However, there is still no confirmed release date for the project.

However, music and acting haven’t been the only things keeping the “Peso” rapper busy. He fathers two children with longtime girlfriend Rihanna and now has a third baby on the way. Now that he has new responsibilities, fans can expect at least a slight shift in his sound and content. “The guy I am now is not the guy I came [into] this business as. [I’m] not the same kid. We all know I’m a father now,” he told Apple Music in July.

Highest 2 Lowest is in theaters Friday (Aug. 15).