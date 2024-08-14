Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Spike Lee, ASAP Rocky, Ice Spice attend ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New York Premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Spike Lee’s new film, Highest 2 Lowest, brings together Hip Hop and Hollywood in a bold cinematic crossover.

The film marks A$AP Rocky’s latest acting role and features original music from him on the soundtrack.

Ice Spice plays Marisol Cepeda in her first movie role, with the film hitting theaters on Friday (Aug. 15).

All the stars came out on Monday (Aug. 11) night for the New York premiere of Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest. Held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the red carpet saw Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice alongside a roster of familiar faces.

A$AP Rocky, who plays Yung Felon in the film, wore a suit from Celine’s spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection and shades from his collaboration with Ray-Ban. While Rihanna — who’s expected to give birth to their third child sometime soon — didn’t join him, he was surrounded by plenty of friends at the after-party.

Denzel kept it a bit more casual, arriving with his wife, Pauletta Washington. Lee, meanwhile, paid homage to the original High and Low with a black-and-white shirt featuring scenes from the 1963 film.

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor Image Alt Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright and Spike Lee attend ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New York Premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Denzel Washington and ASAP Rocky attend ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New York Premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky attends ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New York Premiere Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Spike Lee attends ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New York Premiere Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington attend ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New York Premiere Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The ladies of the cast showed out, too. Ice Spice — who plays Marisol Cepeda — hit the carpet in a gray corseted mini dress with matching sandal heels. While we haven’t seen footage of the “Princess Diana” rapper in the trailers, fans will see her on the big screen soon enough when the movie hits theaters on Friday (Aug. 15).

Elsewhere, Ilfenesh Hadera stunned in a brown translucent dress, while Rosie Perez made a statement in a leopard print number. Check out the photos below.

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice attends ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New York Premiere Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ilfenesh Hadera attends ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New York Premiere Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rosie Perez attends ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New York Premiere Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Other guests in attendance included Brent Faiyaz, Chance the Rapper, “Not My Problem” hitmaker Laila!, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Dave East and Slick Rick.

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Brent Faiyaz, Laila! and Chance the Rapper attend ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New York Premiere Image Size portrait-large Image Position center

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Dave East and Slick Rick attend ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New York Premiere Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

“When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business,’ is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma,” the official synopsis for Highest 2 Lowest reads. As seen in the trailer, Yung Felon demands $17.5 million in exchange for the executive’s son’s freedom. A$AP Rocky also contributed two songs — “Trunks” and “Both Eyes Closed” — to the film’s soundtrack.