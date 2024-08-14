Key Takeaways:
- Spike Lee’s new film, Highest 2 Lowest, brings together Hip Hop and Hollywood in a bold cinematic crossover.
- The film marks A$AP Rocky’s latest acting role and features original music from him on the soundtrack.
- Ice Spice plays Marisol Cepeda in her first movie role, with the film hitting theaters on Friday (Aug. 15).
All the stars came out on Monday (Aug. 11) night for the New York premiere of Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest. Held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the red carpet saw Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice alongside a roster of familiar faces.
A$AP Rocky, who plays Yung Felon in the film, wore a suit from Celine’s spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection and shades from his collaboration with Ray-Ban. While Rihanna — who’s expected to give birth to their third child sometime soon — didn’t join him, he was surrounded by plenty of friends at the after-party.
Denzel kept it a bit more casual, arriving with his wife, Pauletta Washington. Lee, meanwhile, paid homage to the original High and Low with a black-and-white shirt featuring scenes from the 1963 film.
The ladies of the cast showed out, too. Ice Spice — who plays Marisol Cepeda — hit the carpet in a gray corseted mini dress with matching sandal heels. While we haven’t seen footage of the “Princess Diana” rapper in the trailers, fans will see her on the big screen soon enough when the movie hits theaters on Friday (Aug. 15).
Elsewhere, Ilfenesh Hadera stunned in a brown translucent dress, while Rosie Perez made a statement in a leopard print number. Check out the photos below.
Other guests in attendance included Brent Faiyaz, Chance the Rapper, “Not My Problem” hitmaker Laila!, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Dave East and Slick Rick.
“When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business,’ is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma,” the official synopsis for Highest 2 Lowest reads. As seen in the trailer, Yung Felon demands $17.5 million in exchange for the executive’s son’s freedom. A$AP Rocky also contributed two songs — “Trunks” and “Both Eyes Closed” — to the film’s soundtrack.