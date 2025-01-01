Image Image Credit Photonews / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ASAP Rocky has really big plans when it comes to his family with Rihanna. On Saturday (June 28), during the global premiere of Smurfs, the “Fashion Killa” rapper spoke about how many kids he hopes to have.

“How many more? I mean, how big is this family [going to] get?” Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier asked. ASAP Rocky laughed, then replied, “We’re gon’ be like the Wayans family, you know. I mean, love is beautiful, and it’s just spreading it.”

For context, the Wayans family is massive. Born to Howell and Elvira, the entertainment clan consists of five sisters (Diedra, Kim, Elvira, Nadia and Devonne) and five brothers (Damon, Marlon, Keenen, Shawn and eldest sibling Dwayne).

Rihanna is currently expecting her third child, so the couple has a bit of catching up to do. That being said, they still have plenty of time on their side. See the clip below.

Moments later, Frazier hit ASAP Rocky with the question on everyone’s mind: “By the way, is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” The Harlem native, seemingly unsure what he was getting at, responded, “It is, man. It is.” He then held up a Smurfette plushie and added, “Right here.”

Rihanna got a similar question about baby No. 3’s gender. Though she was still a little “jet lagged” from traveling, she answered, “Let’s see if it’s a Smurfette! I don’t know. Could be a Papa Smurf. Who knows?”

As Rap-Up previously noted, the “Diamonds” singer voices Smurfette in the forthcoming Smurfs movie, which is slated to hit theaters on July 18. She also contributed “Friend Of Mine” to the film’s official soundtrack.