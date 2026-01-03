Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/GA / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky attends the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025 and Winona Ryder attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Winona Ryder will co-star in A$AP Rocky’s “Punk Rocky” video, adding a surprising cultural crossover.

The teaser features surreal imagery and hints at genre-blending sounds on Don’t Be Dumb.

The album is expected to include 15 tracks and two bonus cuts.

A$AP Rocky fans can expect the unexpected when it comes to his forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. On Friday (Jan. 2), the Harlem rapper teased the project’s next single, which appears to be taking him in a more punk direction.

The teaser he posted on Instagram showed model and actor Brooks Ginnan standing alone in the street with an oxygen tube tucked against his face. Despite the eerie opening, he’s later seen dancing as soon as the song’s instrumental kicks in. Perhaps even more exciting is what’s revealed in the title card.

Winona Ryder, who many may recognize from Beetlejuice and Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” is also slated to star in the visual companion for the track, titled “Punk Rocky.” Meanwhile, the directing credits include Folkert Verdoorn, Simon Becks, and Rocky himself.

“VIDEO OF THE F**KIN YEAR!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR,” the father of three wrote in the caption, before revealing that the record will arrive on Monday (Jan. 5). Shortly after, fans flooded the comments with excitement, with many pointing out that Ginnan appeared in several JPEGMAFIA videos as well as Edward Skeletrix’s “Congratulations.”

“Starring Winona Ryder??? You snapped,” someone said. Another added, “Wait, WINONA RYDER???? Oh my Godddd.” See the post below.

As Rocky revealed last month, Don’t Be Dumb will span 15 songs, plus an additional two bonus tracks. Based on the pre-save he shared alongside the cover art announcement, it’s still unclear whether “pray4dagang,” “Ruby Rosary” featuring J. Cole, or any other earlier singles will appear on the final cut.

In a special-edition vinyl description for the album, Bilt noted that Don’t Be Dumb “moves through genres the way you’d move through a city.” It also hinted that, beyond the obvious Hip Hop foundation, listeners can expect Rocky to experiment with jazz, metal, indie, and R&B.