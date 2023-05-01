Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna apparently can't resist stealing each other's clothes, he hilariously admitted on Thursday (May 1). During Vogue’s “The Run-Through” podcast, the “Fashion Killa” rapper opened up about items mysteriously disappearing from his wardrobe, only to realize the culprit was his equally stylish partner.

“For me, it’s not fair that my girl could just go in my closet and take anything from it and wear it,” the Harlem rapper told the publication’s Leah Faye Cooper and Chioma Nnadi. “She does it to me all the time, man! Sometimes you just see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo, like, ‘Wait, there goes my Miu Miu f**king jacket! What the f**k? I was looking for that since 2021!’”

Moments later, ASAP Rocky shared that he’s guilty of raiding Rihanna’s closet, too. “That goes both ways,” he joked. “She has pieces she [doesn't] know that I actually stole.” It shouldn’t really shock anyone, given that we’ve seen him embrace the skirt-over-pants trend, wear a kilt at the Met Gala and push plenty of other fashion boundaries — especially for menswear — throughout the years.

Speaking of the Met Gala, which he’s scheduled to co-chair on Monday (May 5), the TESTING creator revealed he still hasn’t locked down his look. “I’ma be totally transparent and honest with you, I don’t even know what the hell I’m wearing yet. That’s just how I do,” he confessed on the podcast. Of course, ASAP Rocky has a general vision for what he wants on the red carpet, but, according to him, “it’s not that easy” to actually pull it all together.

Though he skipped out on the 2024 Met Gala — possibly due to RiRi feeling under the weather — he absolutely delivered during the 2021 and 2023 events. With this year’s event clearly being a huge moment for him, we're definitely betting that he'll rock the carpet alongside his queen.