Image Image Credit Cindy Ord/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s love story has had our attention from the start. We’ve been locked in, watching the Harlem native go from shooting his shot over and over to finally slam dunking and locking down one of the most wanted women in the world. I mean, it’s hard not to be intrigued; look at the material! Both have face cards that swipe a million, put on fits that’ll make you double take and carry a “Don’t f**k with me” attitude that makes you wonder just how fiery things get between them. Their journey into parenthood only drew us in more, especially with ASAP Rocky’s genuine excitement to be a father. There’s something about a Black man loving his woman and kids that makes us go weak in the knees every time.

It’s refreshing to see a couple that is genuine about the real, down-to-earth love they share with one another. Their love story continues to inspire millions and gives us hope that true love, real connection and mutual respect are still possible — even in the world of fame and fortune.

Check out some of the best photos that capture Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s love story.

1. An Urban Love Story

Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

This picture is what dreams are made of! It’s a snapshot that’s just perfect for showing their kids one day. They’d say, “We were really them ones back in the day!” The combination of love, style and authenticity in this photo feels like the epitome of a modern ghetto love story. They’re captured in a moment that oozes charm and a lot of aura.

2. Homie, Lover, Friend

Image Image Credit MEGA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

There’s something incredibly special about being 100% yourself around the one you love. That type of energy only comes from knowing you’re supported and cherished no matter what. This picture gives off that vibe. It’s a celebration of love that feels pure and genuine. Rihanna’s relaxed energy, coupled with ASAP Rocky’s admiration, says it all. That’s the kind of love we all dream of — one that’s free, real and effortlessly cool.

3. Turn A Court Case Into Fashion Week

Image Image Credit DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Even during one of the most uncertain and challenging times of their lives, the two lovebirds still made sure to look like a million bucks. You can tell by this shot that even negativity can’t stop them from flexing. Rihanna, ever the protective partner, is giving off those “Mind your business” vibes, but she’s doing it with grace. The fact that they’re still looking flawless while navigating personal struggles only adds to their power couple status.

4. MY MAN! MY MAN! MY MAN!

Image Image Credit Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

If "My man, my man, my man" was a picture, it would be this one. The adoration Rihanna has for ASAP Rocky is written all over her face. Her lover girl energy is unmatched, and it’s so refreshing to see. There’s something so captivating about seeing two people genuinely in love, radiating nothing but joy when they’re together. It’s the kind of love we all hope to experience: a connection that feels right, easy and completely in tune with who you are.

5. Meet The Parents

Image Image Credit Robert Gauthier / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

RZA and Riot are living the dream as the children of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Not only will they inherit some of the coolest, most vintage drip out there, but they’re probably also blessed with the sound of Rihanna’s singing voice. We’re a little jealous, to be honest, because let’s face it, we may never hear Rihanna’s voice on a song the way we used to. The boys instantly joined the top 1% of “cool kids” as babies, and we can only imagine growing up with parents like this. Beyond inheriting their parents’ fashion tastes, RZA and Riot are also getting a legacy of love, strength and greatness. That’s PRICELESS!

6. If The Love Doesn’t Feel Like ’90s R&B I Don’t Want It

Image Image Credit Robert Kamau / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

This picture is so ’90s coded! The soft lighting, genuine affection and emotion captured here all screams classic love. It feels timeless and reminds us of the love songs from back in the day. Sure, some people say you can never be sure about celebrity relationships, but this? This looks like the real deal. It’s a reminder that love, at its core, should feel natural and true. If it doesn’t feel like this, then maybe it’s not the love you’re looking for.

7. When He’s Fine, Consistent, Rich And A Gentleman >>>

Image Image Credit Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

If you don’t look at me the way these two look at each other, then don’t look at me at all! ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are peak relationship goals in this flick. There’s a level of admiration and appreciation in her gaze that’s just next level. What makes it even better is that it’s mutual. Their reciprocal obsession with each other is a constant reminder of how love should flow: effortlessly, passionately and with an undeniable sense of respect and care for one another. They’re both fine as hell, but their bond makes them true power couple material.

8. I’m Ready To Leave When You Are

Image Image Credit Robert Kamau / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Sometimes you can just feel the energy through a photo. This one screams, "Let’s go, we out." You can tell by their body language that they’re ready to dip from wherever they are, but the ease and comfort between them makes this moment so powerful. It’s the kind of effortless vibe that comes with knowing you’ve found the right person, and when you’re with the right person, you don’t need to say much. The love speaks for itself.