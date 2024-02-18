Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, and Mike Coppola/MG19 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky, Rihanna, and Frank Ocean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ASAP Rocky knows good music takes time. He’s dating Rihanna, after all, who still hasn’t released a follow-up to ANTI. In an interview with GQ on Friday (Feb. 28), the Harlem rapper grouped himself, the mother of his two kids, and Frank Ocean among “people who really take their time to put out timeless pieces.”

Rocky was, of course, talking about his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which has been stuck in limbo for about four years now. “The truth of the matter is fans, they're starving. And I don't think that any of us — it's numerous artists, Frank Ocean, Lauryn Hill, DeAngelo, Rihanna, whoever,” he told the publication.

“I don't think they're putting out music to stay relevant, to stay culturally relevant, to stay with the times, or just to have a dick-swinging contest,” the “Fashion Killa” rapper added. “I think more so those particular people have a fan base that is like realistically starving. And the truth of the matter is they need to be fed.”

Don’t Be Dumb has been pushed back more than once, with the biggest holdup being Rocky’s criminal trial for two gun assault charges. Luckily, he seems ready to finally let it go: “I’m tired of saying that the plate is almost ready. It’s hot, y’all!”

When Is ASAP Rocky’s ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Coming Out?

Naturally, the “Fashion Killa” rapper didn’t give an exact release date — probably to avoid disappointing fans again if things don’t go as planned. However, he does have a Rolling Loud California performance coming up in mid-March, so maybe we could get another pre-release single like “HIGHJACK” or “Ruby Rosary.”

Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif hinted that the LP would drop “before the [festival],” but with time running out, that’s looking less and less likely. Who knows, though. Maybe we’ll get Rocky’s album by the end of the first quarter, and then, hopefully, Rihanna and Frank Ocean sometime in the near future.