Key Takeaways:

The Dan Streit–directed music video blends 2000s video game animation with surreal, chaotic visuals.

Lyrics reference Cam’ron, Jim Jones and A$AP Rocky’s sneaker brand history, adding layers to the rollout.

“Helicopter$” builds anticipation for Rocky’s forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, with bold visuals and experimental energy.

A$AP Rocky just dropped the “dumbest video of the [f**kin’] year,” in his own words. On Monday (Jan. 12), the Harlem rapper shared the second single leading up to Don’t Be Dumb, “Helicopter$,” along with an accompanying visual.

The Dan Streit–directed clip, largely animated in the style of a 2000s video game, opens with Rocky walking past a fleet of helicopters. Eventually, he and his crew manage to get their hands on one and reign terror on the city. Throughout the music video, there are naked people packaging Don’t Be Dumb vinyls, Rocky doing pull ups on a church, and just scene after scene of pure chaos.

“I ride around in the all-pink Mercеdes, the p**sy whip / Like Killa Cam, my braids lookin' likе I could be Jim,” Rocky raps in reference to Cam’ron and Jim Jones, who coincidentally traded shots with each other last week. In the second verse, the father of three seemingly nods to Nike and Adidas, along with his partnership with PUMA: “When tennis shoes had the check or three stripes on the side / Way before PUMA cut the check, yeah.”

The video culminates in CGI Rocky hanging from a helicopter — “like Spider-Man,” as he says — before ultimately crashing to the ground. Much like some of the other visuals leading up to Don’t Be Dumb, everything in “Helicopter$” is either really silly or surreal. Take a look below.

Don’t Be Dumb is set to arrive on Friday (Jan. 16) with 15 tracks, plus two bonus records. Aside from “Helicopter$,” the only other confirmed single is last week’s “Punk Rocky,” which starred the lovely Winona Ryder. Fans will just have to wait and see if the J. Cole-assisted “Ruby Rosary” or “pray4dagang” make the final cut.

After the LP, Rocky will make his “Saturday Night Live” debut on Saturday (Jan. 17). With “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard hosting the episode, the rapper will serve as the first musical guest of 2026.