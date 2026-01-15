Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Met Gala Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A$AP Rocky’s mom always knew Rihanna was the one. On Wednesday (Jan. 14) night, in an excerpt shared from The New York Times’ “Popcast,” the Harlem rapper revealed that his mother used to encourage him to date the Bajan superstar — now the mother of his three children — even when he was seeing other women.

“A woman will change your whole life, especially if it’s a companion,” Rocky said during the conversation. “Before I had my children, it was like being with my girl [would take] a blindfold off. As soon as you get with a girl, she’ll tell you, like, ‘That’s not your friend. That’s — that’s your friend. But that one? Nah.’”

Co-host Joe Coscarelli jokingly pointed out that Rocky “didn’t just get with any girl,” to which he responded, “I got with a very special woman.” The “Fashion Killa” artist went on to note the parallels in their lives: “We were on the same page. Born the same year. My dad is from her country … When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family. It’s so many similarities, it’s just funny. We laugh about it a lot.”

Rocky continued, “She was always my boo, you know what I’m saying? Like, I always f**ked with her.” After that, the A$AP Mob frontman reflected on his mother’s early encouragement to date Rihanna. “My mother used to say s**t like, ‘I know you like this girl that you [are] with right now’ — I ain’t gon’ say no names — ‘but I want you with RiRi.’ It’s like, ‘Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don’t even want me like that.’”

In hindsight, Rocky’s mom saw the vision before he did. He emphasized, “Mothers know best.” The New York mainstay added that he was grateful Rihanna came into his life when she did because “any time prior to that,” he doesn’t think either of them would have been ready.

On Friday (Jan. 16), Rocky will release his long-awaited fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb. The 15-track LP is expected to arrive with two bonus tracks and features from Doechii, Brent Faiyaz, BossMan Dlow and frequent collaborator Tyler, The Creator, to mention a few.