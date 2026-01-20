Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images and The Chosunilbo JNS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky during an interview with Jimmy Fallon and Tim Burton attends the Netflix series “Wednesday - Season 2” press conference at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A$AP Rocky jokingly shared he had to “basically stalk” Tim Burton to secure the Don’t Be Dumb album cover.

The final artwork blends urban sci-fi with German expressionism, which Rocky calls “ghetto futurism.”

The collaboration reflects Rocky’s long-standing interest in cinematic visuals and high-concept design.

A$AP Rocky had to “basically stalk and harass [Tim Burton] for a few years” for him to design Don’t Be Dumb’s album cover, he joked on Monday (Jan. 19).

During his “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearance, Rocky shared how his collaboration with the legendary filmmaker and writer came together. “I hit him up, and I was like, ‘Yo, man, I’d be delighted to kick it with you, play you some vibes and stuff. So, I went out to Malibu to kick it with him when he had a break, and he was just into it,” the “F**kin’ Problems” artist explained.

When asked if he played Burton the album, Rocky clarified that it was an “early rendition” of the project. “He was rocking with it. So, I was just like, ‘Yo, you think maybe you could do the illustration for it?’” the father of three continued, before adding that Burton was “keen” on doing the cover. Unfortunately, the famed filmmaker got tied up with “Wednesday” and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, so they had to revisit the idea later.

As for the artwork, Rocky described it as a blend of urban sci-fi and German expressionism, or “ghetto futurism,” in his own words. “That’s what you get when you get Pretty Flacko and Tim Burton together,” he added. See the clip below.

Don’t Be Dumb arrived last Friday (Jan. 16) with contributions from Doechii, BossMan Dlow, Westside Gunn, Brent Faiyaz and many others. As Rap-Up noted in our review, Rocky touched on a wide range of subjects throughout the album, including his trial, his relationship with Rihanna, and what sounded like a few bars aimed at Drake and Travis Scott.

Rocky also announced on Tuesday (Jan. 20) that he’ll be taking the project on the road. The “Don’t Be Dumb On Tour” will begin in Chicago on May 27 before moving through Toronto, Atlanta, Detroit and more cities.