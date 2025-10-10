Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Met Gala Co-Chair, A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A$AP Rocky reflects on his evolving role as a father and calls his daughter Rocki his “greatest creation.”

He and Rihanna now have three children, with Rocki joining big brothers RZA and Riot.

Rocky is balancing fatherhood with new creative projects, including films and an upcoming album.

A$AP Rocky has created plenty of magic in 2025, but if there’s one "creation” he’s most proud of, it’s his daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers. On Thursday (Oct. 9), when Complex asked the Harlem rapper about his favorite creation of the year, he gave the perfect response.

“My daughter,” Rocky said. “That’s my favorite thing I created this year.” The father of three added, “Shoutouts to Rocki Irish, man.” He and Rihanna welcomed their baby girl on Sept. 13, with the “Diamonds” singer sharing the news alongside the first photo of Rocki. She joins big brothers RZA and Riot in the family’s adorable trio.

Funnily enough, Rocky gave a similar answer years ago when asked about his best collaboration with Rihanna. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far,” the “Sundress” rapper said. “Nothing is better than that out there, any design.”

He went on to say, “I mean, we had a third designer come in and help, a ghost designer named God, you know? He came in and shaped everything, and now we have these beautiful angels.” The couple welcomed their first child in 2022 and their second the following year. As Rocky has said before, they plan to grow their family “like the Wayans,” so there might be more babies on the way.

While nothing quite compares to the joys of fatherhood, Rocky has still had an incredibly creative year, both with projects that dropped in 2025 and others still on the way. In August, he starred alongside Denzel Washington in Highest 2 Lowest. Then, he appeared in A24’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, which premiered today (Oct. 10).

Looking ahead, Rocky is preparing to release his long-awaited studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. Originally expected to arrive last year, the project was delayed in part due to his gun assault case and his growing family. “Life was lifeing,” he told ELLE.