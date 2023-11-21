Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ASAP Rocky is not copping any pleas. On Tuesday (Jan. 21), the Harlem native’s gun assault trial for his alleged involvement in the shooting of ASAP Relli began.

In addition to jury selection, prosecutors put 180 days in county jail, three years of probation and a seven-year suspended sentence on the table if he pleaded to count one. However, he rejected it flat out. “I respectfully decline. Thank you,” ASAP Rocky told the court, per Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon.

The father of two previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. According to his lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, the rapper is “not willing to take anything” the prosecution is pushing, even though he is up against a possible 24-year sentence if found guilty.

“He’s eager to tell his story. He would love the opportunity to do so. He’s very articulate, very intelligent,” Tacopina said. “He’s a good human being, and that would come out if he testifies. But that’s a decision that has not been made yet. It depends how the case goes.”

Tuesday’s proceedings also brought ASAP Rocky’s core defense strategy to light. The “L$D” artist intends to call two witnesses who will testify that the firearm seen in the security footage was actually a "starter pistol" prop gun. He claimed to carry it for protection, though the prosecution will likely challenge that claim later in the trial.

So far, the rapper appears confident he can win the case, which dates back to an altercation involving him and ASAP Relli on Nov. 6, 2021. Surveillance footage showed a physical fight between the two at Selma Ave. and Vista Del Mar Ave. in Hollywood, subsequently resulting in a firearm being discharged. Despite that, no weapon was ever recovered, and LAPD Detective Frank Flores acknowledged that the video evidence of the shooting was inconclusive.

Aside from his legal woes, ASAP Rocky is scheduled to headline Rolling Loud California on March 15. A portion of the sales will go toward GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund.