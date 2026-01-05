Image Image Credit Screenshot from A$AP Rocky’s “Punk Rocky” visual Image Alt A$AP Rocky stars in “Punk Rocky” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Winona Ryder co-stars in A$AP Rocky’s “Punk Rocky” video, which features five alter egos in a surreal suburban setting.

The track blends punk, dream pop, and psychedelic rock, showing Rocky’s continued genre fusion.

Creative collaborators like Tim Burton and Danny Elfman help shape the visual direction of the upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb.

A$AP Rocky is pushing his Don’t Be Dumb era forward with “Punk Rocky,” a new single paired with a video led by Winona Ryder. Rocky’s long-delayed album is still aiming for a Jan. 16 arrival via A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records. It will be the Harlem star’s first studio LP since 2018’s Testing.

Sonically, “Punk Rocky” pivots away from the title’s mosh-pit promise. Over fuzzy, overdriven guitars and elements closer to dream pop and hazy psychedelic rock, Rocky moves through bruised romance and post-breakup frustration. He sings about wanting love without the damage before snapping into a more bitter register. “You thought he was the one, I guess he just a two / You want the last laugh, look, now the joke's on you,” he snapped. Production and writing credits list Rocky alongside Cristoforo Donadi (aka Ghost), Zach Fogarty, and additional collaborators like Adam King Feeney and Ging (formerly known as Frank Dukes).

Rocky also remained hands-on visually. He co-directed the “Punk Rocky” video with Folkert Verdoorn and Simon Becks, casting Ryder as his cheerful suburban neighbor watching the proverbial circus unfold. The performance played out in a typical suburban neighborhood, with Ryder posted nearby as Rocky’s “band” ran through the set (both in a garage setting and on the roof of a house). Danny Elfman appeared on drums, while Thundercat and A$AP Nast popped in for cameos. Model Brooks Ginnan also appeared.

Notably, the wacky clip also showcased five of Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb alter egos. As confirmed via press release, Rocky played GR1M, with others holding down the characters Rugahand, Babushka Boi, Shirthead, and Dummy.

In related news, Rocky revealed that Tim Burton designed the cover art for Don’t Be Dumb and noted that Elfman, a frequent collaborator of Burton’s, contributed string arrangements. Prior previews include “Highjack” featuring Jessica Pratt and “Taylor Swif.” In the meantime, Rocky also released music tied to Highest 2 Lowest, Spike Lee’s film starring the A$AP frontman alongside Denzel Washington, and he and Rihanna welcomed their third child together in September.