Toosii and Asian Doll are butting heads after his comments about what it means to be famous these days. During an Instagram Live session on Saturday (Oct. 5), the “Favorite Song” hitmaker criticized women — especially girlfriends and baby mothers — who gain massive followings online through being associated with rappers or other celebrities.

“When the f**k did being somebody’s girlfriend make you famous? When the f**k was that ever a celebrity?” Toosii questioned via the platform. “You will find b**ches being celebrities, and you don’t even know what the f**k they do. They’re just somebody’s girlfriend or [baby’s mother]. That s**t is crazy. They don’t got a product they’re selling. They don’t do nothing. They don’t got nothing going on. They’re just famous because the world done blew them up.”

He later clarified, “I’m not talking about anyone’s [baby’s mother] in particular.” Unfortunately, many social media users, including Asian Doll, took the NAUJOUR artist’s remarks as a dig at his own child’s mother.

“Watch who y’all date ‘cause n**gas [get] so mad about your come up but wanted you to stay down for [theirs],” the Dallas rapper warned on Sunday (Oct. 6). She followed up the post with, “Toosii, you [are] gay... End of story.”

Afterward, the pair began posting throwback photos of one another that some may consider unflattering. “Around that time, I was just a pretty boy,” Toosii defended himself. “We all have MySpace [and] Facebook pictures like that, and I was dating one of the prettiest b**ches in the city.”

Toosii unveiled his latest project, JADED, on Friday (Oct. 4). The 13-track offering housed pre-release singles like “Champs Élysées” with Gunna and “Fuk You Mean.” Other features included Muni Long and Kehlani, who lent their honey-hued vocals to “I Do” and “Ok… Whatever,” respectively.

Asian Doll, on the other hand, dropped off “Blood On My Hands” in August. It marked her first release as the lead artist since “Where the Fun N**gas At? (Remix)” featuring Gloss Up.