Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion surprised Asian Doll with a full set of Louis Vuitton baby gifts.

The unboxing video shows everything from ballerina shoes to a monogrammed bag.

Asian Doll is still dropping music while preparing for motherhood, with two singles on the way.

Megan Thee Stallion is truly a girl’s girl. On Tuesday (June 3), Asian Doll revealed that the Good News rapper surprised her with a bundle of gifts for her baby girl, who’s expected to arrive in the coming months.

“I cannot believe my friend literally showed up at my doorstep with Louis Vuitton for my baby,” Asian Doll said in her unboxing video. “Oh my God, I love her so bad.” Among the smaller items were a designer spoon, a pouch, socks, and a pair of tiny pink ballerina shoes.

“It’s getting bigger. It’s getting better,” the “Nunnadet S**t” artist said as she moved on to the larger gifts, which included an oversized teddy bear and the designer house’s Triplets Cardboard Box. “Y’all, this [is] finna [be my daughter’s] best friend straight out the womb at the hospital. I’m giving my baby her bear. I’m so excited.”

The real showstopper, at least judging by Asian Doll’s reaction, was a monogram bag with pink straps. “I’m glad I’m having a daughter ‘cause I love motherf**kin’ pink,” she gushed. “Everything [is] bigger in Texas. Y’all know my b**ch had to go big. She [doesn’t] go home — she [goes] big and better.”

Earlier in the week, Asian Doll shared that she has just “three months and 15 days left” until her due date. In April, the Dallas native celebrated with a Bugs Bunny-themed gender reveal, joining other women in rap like Coi Leray and DreamDoll in announcing she’s expecting a baby girl.

That said, motherhood isn’t slowing her — or really any of the girls — down. Asian Doll also announced that her next single, “Crash Out,” will drop Friday (June 6), followed by her Icewear Vezzo and 42 Dugg-assisted “Bankroll,” which is set to arrive on June 19.