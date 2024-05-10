Image Image Credit Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Asian Doll Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Asian Doll is about to be a girl mom, too. On Monday (April 21), the “Nunnadet S**t” rapper posted photos from her Bugs Bunny-themed gender reveal party.

“Girl mom. Overly grateful for my baby doll,” she captioned the pictures of herself and her baby’s father. “I love all my family and real friends that showed up for me at my gender reveal,” she added alongside another set of photos featuring her with Cuban Doll and celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright.

Of course, the Dallas native’s fans showed out in the comments section. “I knew it was a girl. Congratulations. Where is the registry for your baby?” one person asked, to which Asian Doll replied, “Thank you, and coming soon.” Another user said, “This baby [is about to] be beautiful. I forgot y’all [were] both pretty as hell,” while Cleotrapa dropped a few heart eye emojis. See the pictures below.

Asian Doll Is The Latest Rapper Expecting Their First Child in 2025

As mentioned, Asian Doll isn’t the only one becoming a first-time mother in 2025. Just last Monday (April 14), Coi Leray revealed the gender of her first child with Trippie Redd. The “Players” rapper posted pictures of herself cradling her baby bump with one hand and holding a bouquet of plush flowers in the other.

Meanwhile, DreamDoll already welcomed her baby girl back in March. “I promise to love and protect you with everything I have,” she wrote alongside a series of black-and-white maternity photos. “I’ll be your biggest supporter, your fiercest protector and your constant source of comfort.” Flo Milli is also expecting and shared that she was nine months pregnant that same month.

Music-wise, Asian Doll closed out 2024 with Da Hardest Doll. The 19-track effort housed “Doing A Hit,” “By Surprise” and “Break That,” among other fan favorites.