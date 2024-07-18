Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt AZ Chike and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

AZ Chike’s journey to performing at the third Inglewood, California stop of Kendrick Lamar’s “Grand National Tour” was a roller coaster, to say the least. On Monday (May 26) night, the South Central rapper gave a detailed rundown of the moments leading up to them sharing the stage at SoFi Stadium.

“It wasn’t easy,” he told his over 100,000 TikTok followers. “I’m the only motherf**ker that Dot brought from LA, in LA. He can bring out anybody he wants to, and it was me.” The Don’t Die Yet artist added that, especially after the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show and their GNX collaboration “peekaboo” topping Mediabase’s U.S. Rhythmic Radio chart, he figured Lamar was “definitely” bringing him out for all three hometown shows.

AZ Chike was so confident, in fact, that he even had a $3,000 custom letterman jacket made before getting the green light. “I bought all my wardrobe before I knew, officially, I was performing,” he revealed. “I spent around $10,000, roughly, on just wardrobe.”

Moments later, the Warner Records signee reflected on the conversation he and Lamar had around the time that the “Grand National Tour” was making its way to California. “I texted Dot that Sunday or Monday. I sent him a voice message, talking like Aaron the Plumber, just joking around,” he said. “He kept it… Tuesday comes and the show is such a big production, I know if I ain’t got hit up already, the probability is low. Now, I’m not gonna lie to y’all, I’m sick. I’m sad as f**k.”

Even though AZ Chike didn’t get to perform last Wednesday (May 22), Lamar eventually responded and told him to “just come to the Friday and Saturday joints.” Fast forward to Friday’s (May 23) show, though, and the burgeoning rap star still hadn’t hit the stage.

However, by Saturday morning — the day of the third and final Inglewood concert — he had two missed calls from Tim Hinshaw, CEO of Free Lunch and one of the organizers who’d helped organize the Pulitzer Prize winner’s “Pop Out” concert last year. “I called Tim back like, ‘What’s the deal?’ I’m like, ‘My bad, I’m ‘bout to take a shower. My bad, I missed your call.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, wash your a**. I just got that call,” AZ Chike explained.

He added, “I said, ‘What call?’ He said, ‘Rehearsal at 3 p.m.’ Boy, I almost cried in that motherf**ker.” The rest is practically history, with AZ Chike joining Lamar for a live rendition of “peekaboo” and taking flicks with SZA backstage.