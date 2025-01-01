Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lizzo and SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA and Lizzo have the kind of bond everyone wishes they had. On Wednesday (May 21) night, during the first “Grand National Tour” stop in Inglewood, California, the two artists shared the stage for a powerful rendition of “Special.”

Shortly after the show, Lizzo shared footage of her belting out a melody from the track at SoFi Stadium. “Baby's first stadium performance. I love [you, SZA]. [You are] thee diva!” the Cuz I Love You songstress captioned her Instagram post.

“Girl, you popping up was such a treat. I’ve never heard you live but [godd**n] it, I loved it,” one user wrote in the comments section. Someone else added, “It's so cool knowing you guys came up together and pour into each other so much. This [is] the friendship I love to see.”

Lizzo is the second surprise guest SZA has invited out during her and Lamar’s joint stadium tour — the first being KAYTRANADA. Surprisingly, there haven’t been very many people joining them on stage since the trek began in April, aside from the Compton native calling on Playboi Carti and Baby Keem.

What’s Next For Kendrick Lamar And SZA’s “Grand National Tour”?

Fans are definitely anticipating something different for the duo’s second and third nights at SoFi Stadium, given that the West Coast is practically home turf for Top Dawg Entertainment. They’ll return on Friday (May 23) and Saturday (May 24), then wrap up May with dates in Glendale, Arizona, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

In the months ahead, Lamar and SZA are set to sweep through Chicago, Detroit, Toronto and Washington for the North American leg of the “Grand National Tour.” After that, they’re headed across the pond to Europe for shows in Amsterdam, Paris and London, to name a few major cities.

According to HipHopDX, the trek’s Seattle stop helped Lamar become the first rapper to clear over $14 million from a single show. The publication also noted that his previous record was an already impressive $11.8 million at Dallas' AT&T Stadium.