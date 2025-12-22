Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff Via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny performs on stage during the “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” world tour at Estadio GNP Seguros on Dec. 11, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The surprise reunion in Mexico City marked the first time Bad Bunny and J Balvin performed together in four years.

The duo performed hits from their 2019 album OASIS, including “LA CANCIÓN” and “QUE PRETENDES.”

Both artists praised each other’s impact on Latin music.

Two Latin music titans just closed out 2025 with a powerful sign of unity. Colombian singer J Balvin hit the stage in Mexico City as a special guest at the last show of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s world tour.

On Sunday (Dec. 21), Benito and Balvin sealed the door on rumors of a rift between the two when they performed alongside each other at GNP Seguros Stadium to conclude the “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour.” Rolling Stone reports that it was the first time the pair were on the same stage in four years.

Attendees got their money’s worth. After performing their collab song, “LA CANCIÓN,” to the crowd’s surprise, Balvin stuck around for renditions of “QUE PRETENDES,” “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola” and Cardi B’s “I Like It.” As they sang for the roaring crowd, any signs of animosity were non-existent.

Their alleged falling out dates back to the 2023 song “THUNDER Y LIGHTNING,” which contained a swipe at Balvin. “I apologized a long time ago — people don’t know but we had a conversation a few weeks ago,” Bad Bunny said in Spanish during the concert. “But we were waiting for the perfect moment to share the stage, and it’s good that it was here in Mexico.”

Benito has been making his own strides in Latin music before arriving in Mexico. Just in October, the Latin Billboard Awards named him the Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century. In early December he was crowned the most-streamed global artist of 2025. But clearly, he still wanted to give credit where it was due.

“For many years, José has been representing Latinos around the entire world and opening doors for the urbano genre,” Bad Bunny added. “Not just in Colombia but also around the world, but also on the Latin American and global level.”

Balvin returned the sentiments. “I’m so proud of Benito [Martínez Ocasio] for what he’s doing, for what he represents,” he said. “Because he takes us Latinos around the world. Because he’s a kind, hardworking man, and we always knew [he] would become one of the biggest in music history.”

In 2019, Bad Bunny and J Balvin released a joint album titled OASIS (“LA CANCIÓN” was its second single), and it has since been certified double diamond. It’s a safe bet to say that a new collaboration from these two superstars, whose reputations have only skyrocketed since their first project, would break the Internet.