Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat at the 2025 VMAs and Bad Bunny performing at State Farm Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Doja Cat will make her “Saturday Night Live” debut as the musical guest for the show’s Season 51 premiere on Oct. 4.

Bad Bunny is also set to return as a host, marking his third appearance on the show.

Sabrina Carpenter will host and perform on Oct. 18, showcasing her versatility and rising star power.

The Season 51 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” is shaping up to be a good one. On Thursday (Sept. 18), the first three hosts and musician guests were announced, with Bad Bunny and Doja Cat taking the stage, respectively, on Oct. 4.

It’ll surprisingly be Doja Cat’s first time on “SNL.” However, the timing couldn’t be better, with her fifth studio album, Vie, dropping just a week before her appearance on the show. She’s already been teasing the project with “Jealous Type” and its accompanying music video.

Bad Bunny, on the other hand, is practically a regular by now. He made a cameo in 2020, served as the musical guest in 2021 alongside host Regé-Jean Page, and returned in 2023 as both host and performer.

After that, Amy Poehler will step in to host the Oct. 11 episode with Role Model as the night’s musical guest. Then, on Oct. 18, Sabrina Carpenter will take on double duty as both host and performer. See the full lineup below.

It’ll be exciting to see what medley Doja Cat puts together for her “SNL” debut, especially since her forthcoming album is going to be more pop-driven. Her website teased the 15-track project as being “rich with retro textures and a sonic background charged by various influences from the ’70s and ’80s.”

Vie will also explore themes of “love, romance and sex.” Speaking to V Magazine, she explained, “I remember there was a time when people were talking about wanting to be with each other, and it seems to have gotten a bit more vapid and just sort of like, not real.”

Once the project does finally drop, Doja Cat will embark on the Australian leg of her “Ma Vie World Tour.” It will be her first time playing arenas in the land Down Under. A North American stretch is set to be announced later.