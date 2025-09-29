Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny at the Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere held at Regal Union Square on August 26, 2025 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Bad Bunny got the call from JAY-Z while working out and immediately hit 100 pull-ups in excitement.

The moment reflects how much the Super Bowl stage means to him, even after years of global success.

He says he still approaches every opportunity like a rookie, aiming to surprise fans with every move.

One of Bad Bunny’s workouts was recently interrupted, but he didn’t mind. The “MIA” rapper and singer detailed what happened when he got the phone call from JAY-Z confirming that he was booked to be the Super Bowl’s halftime performer.

On Sunday (Sept. 28), the NFL and Apple Music announced that the Latin Trap Star was going to be headlining the Super Bowl’s halftime show on Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara. It’s become common knowledge that JAY-Z is a major factor in deciding who gets the honor. Back in 2019, Roc Nation partnered with the NFL for its Music and Social Justice Campaign, in the wake of the Colin Kaepernick protest controversy, to become its “live music entertainment strategist.”

The result was Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s joint performance in 2020 in Miami with the following years acts including Usher and Kendrick Lamar. They all got a call from Hova, and Bad Bunny was no exception. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden, Bad Bunny said he was so charged after his phone call he had to let it out — in the gym.

“It’s crazy cause I was in the middle of a workout,” said Benito. “So I remember that after the call I just did like [a] hundred pull-ups.” He added, “It was very special.”

The Super Bowl halftime show reaches a global audience, and Bad Bunny is no stranger to performing under pressure. It means even more people will tune in to his music and vision, including those who aren’t familiar with his talents. Despite his own accolades, including millions of records sold and three Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny says he’s still moving like a newcomer. “I just do things with the heart. I’m always doing my best and working with so much passion,” said Bad Bunny. “Also, I’m still working [like] I’m a rookie. I’m stlll hungry to conquer and to show what I can do, to the people. I think everyone already [knows] what I’m capable [of] doing. But I’m still wanting [to] surprise. Look I can do this. I’m very grateful to live this moment with all my people.”

The Vega Baja, Puerto Rico native has plenty of experience on big stages. The residency he held this past summer in his native land recently culminated with a global livestream, and he kicks off a world tour in late November. But the Super Bowl halftime show is another level that Ebro described as “13 minutes of the biggest [audience].”

Bad Bunny followed up saying, “I’m going to enjoy it bro. I’m going to embrace the moment. I’m going to show our music, our culture... I’m just going [on] stage to enjoy and have fun.”