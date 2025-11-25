Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Anna Webber / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt TV personality Benzino attends the Atlanta private screening of "Mixed Girl" at Silverspot Cinema and Coi Leray attends the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Benzino reveals he only sees his granddaughter Miyoco through blog posts, not in person.

He reflects on his estranged relationship with Coi Leray and expresses a desire to reconnect.

Coi Leray has publicly criticized her father in the past, highlighting their ongoing tension.

Benzino wishes his relationship with Coi Leray could “go back to being normal again.” On Tuesday (Nov. 25), the rapper and TV personality got emotional while discussing where things stand with his daughter, and perhaps even more painfully, how he hasn’t seen his grandchild since the “Players” artist gave birth in June.

“I know for a fact that anything I did was out of love — or anything that I might not have [done] right was just me not knowing,” Benzino said of their rift. “So, I didn’t do anything on purpose to hurt anybody. I know that’s no excuse.” The Boston native then admitted he was “fighting back” tears as he spoke.

“It’s just a touchy situation because she just had a baby, and I haven’t seen her,” he continued, referring to Leray’s daughter, Miyoco. “I get the pictures once they come out on The Shade Room or the blogs, like everybody else. I just wish it would stop [and] just go back to being normal again.”

Leray and Benzino’s relationship has gone through plenty of ups and downs — mostly downs — over the past few years. Last May, she revealed they hadn’t spoken “in over a year” after he discussed their relationship in multiple interviews.

“I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. In another post, she said, “Sharing the same DNA and blood doesn't make us family.” Before that, Leray accused Benzino of trying to turn her into his “clout kid.”

On a lighter note, Leray welcomed her little one over the summer. Although she and Miyoco’s father, Trippie Redd, parted ways before her birth, the Trendsetter creator appears to be happy in her new relationship.

Earlier this month, Leray shared just how “in love” she is with Justin Laboy. She also called him the “most amazing man on earth” in a TikTok video set to Megan Thee Stallion’s “LOVER GIRL.”