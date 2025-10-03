Image Image Credit Screenshot from Coi Leray’s “Act Like You Know” video Image Alt Screenshot from Coi Leray’s “Act Like You Know” video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Miyoco makes her first official music video appearance in “Act Like You Know” alongside her mom, Coi Leray.

The video, directed by Omar Jones, features cameos from Shoreline Mafia and playful nods to Coi’s post-mom era.

Miyoco’s name blends Coi and Trippie Redd’s, marking a personal and creative milestone for the couple.

Coi Leray treated her “Act Like You Know” video like bring your kid to work day. On Friday (Oct. 3), the New Jersey rapper debuted the visual companion for her Shoreline Mafia-assisted single, starring none other than her daughter, Miyoco.

The Omar Jones-directed video opens with Leray’s pink heels clicking against the white floors as she walks into frame with Miyoco in her arms. “Act like you know, n**ga, act like you know / They shoulda never let a b**ch through the door,” she declares in the chorus. Elsewhere, viewers get treated to her hanging out with “all tens” and showing off her post-mom glow.

She later takes on the role of a TSA agent as OhGeesy fittingly raps, “What up, Coi? I'm that boy / Metal detector, still walked in with a toy.” The Shoreline Mafia rapper takes helm of the second verse with references to Coach and Labubu, among other things, before Fenix Flexin closes it out with a few bars of his own. Take a look below.

“Act Like You Know” is the second single Leray has dropped in anticipation of her forthcoming project, tentatively titled Pink Sweatsuits, and arguably the more exciting of the two. In September, she released “Pink Money” featuring Bktherula and G Herbo, the latter of whom she's collaborated with previously.

It’s also the first time Miyoco — whose name combines hers and Trippie Redd’s — has appeared in one of Leray’s music videos, after plenty of cameos on her social media. The “Blick Blick” artist first announced she was pregnant in January. “I’m a rock star mommy. We [are] ready for 2025,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fast forward to June, Leray revealed that she had given birth. “I was so scared because I just couldn’t imagine getting a C-section,” the Trendsetter creator said in her labor and delivery vlog. “It was very emotional, but all I cared about was her being healthy and coming out.”