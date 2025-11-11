Image Image Credit Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images and Donato Sardella / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray attends the red carpet premiere of “Dullsville And The Doodleverse” and Justin Laboy attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening at Revolve Social Club Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Coi Leray confirmed she is “in love” with Justin Laboy in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The couple’s relationship gained attention after a series of flirty social media interactions.

Leray described Laboy as “the most amazing man on earth” in a recent TikTok video.

Coi Leray says she’s “in love” with Justin Laboy. On Monday (Nov. 10), the “Blick Blick” rapper posted a video of them hanging out on her social media.

“I’m in love, y’all, [not gonna lie],” she captioned the since-deleted Instagram post. In the video itself, Laboy called their relationship a “blessing.” He said, “Thank you to every n**ga that ever fumbled you. God said, ‘Everybody gon’ drop her for you.’ It’s a blessing.”

The pair first fueled dating rumors in September. Laboy shared a cozy photo of them on his Instagram Stories, alongside the caption “My Coi.” Later that same month, Leray appeared on “#RESPECTFULLY THE JUSTIN LABOY SHOW” and admitted she was “entertaining somebody.”

“I linked up with somebody that I actually think I like. I actually like [them] — not even I think — I actually like [them],” the Grammy-nominated artist said. She went on to explain that she tends to prefer low-key men. “I don’t like guys who do too much. You gotta dress, obviously. I like ugly n**gas. I don’t like pretty pretty pretty boys,” Leray explained.

While she didn’t say outright that she was talking about Laboy, she did describe the host as “almost pretty.” He then joked about what would happen if he tried to make a move. See the full interview below.

On Sunday (Nov. 9), Leray shared a TikTok video of her and Laboy set to Megan Thee Stallion’s “LOVER GIRL.” In the comments, she described him as the “most amazing man on earth.”

Laboy is the rapper's first public relationship since her breakup with Trippie Redd, with whom she shares her 5-month-old daughter, Miyoco. The former couple split after the Ohio native allegedly cheated, something Leray later said she wishes she’d kept private.

During her aforementioned sit-down with Laboy, she admitted that speaking on it publicly “created so much more problems.”