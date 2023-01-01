Image Image Credit Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD is stepping up to help those affected by Los Angeles’ ongoing wildfires. On Sunday (Jan. 12) evening, she announced that $2.5 million would be going toward an LA Fire Relief Fund established by her very own non-profit.

“Los Angeles, we stand with you,” the BeyGOOD foundation wrote via Instagram. “The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena and Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”

As of Monday (Jan. 13), the death toll rose to a tragic 25 lives. Eight of those came from the Palisades Fire, while the Eaton Fire claimed the other 17. “There are still active fires that are burning within the Palisades area, making it extremely, extremely dangerous for the public,” LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told AP News. “There’s no power, there’s no water, there’s broken gas lines, and we have unstable structures.”

To help combat the blazes, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation deployed hundreds of inmates who would have otherwise remained behind bars. Last Friday (Jan. 10), Chris Brown advocated for their sentences to be shaved down since, after all, they are “out there risking [their] lives.” Among the celebrities affected by the fires are Kid Cudi, Tina Knowles and Jhené Aiko.

Given she doesn’t delay the announcement, Beyoncé is expected to reveal something big on Tuesday (Jan. 14). At the end of her NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show, the “Partition” singer shared a clip of her waving the American flag atop a white horse. Though she didn’t leave fans with many hints, some are speculating a world tour, a possible deluxe version of COWBOY CARTER, visuals or possibly a new album altogether.

The Beyoncé Bowl arrived on Netflix on Dec. 27, 2024, so there is also hope that viewers could be treated to a documentary, much like the theatrical release for 2023’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.”