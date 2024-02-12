Image Image Credit Alex Slitz / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show performance was another night to remember, and for anyone who missed it live, Netflix announced on Friday (Dec. 27) that the Beyoncé Bowl is now available to view as a standalone special.

“We're screaming YA YA YA YA YA because Beyoncé Bowl, a standalone special, is now on Netflix,” the streaming service tweeted in reference to the pop icon’s “YA YA.” Wednesday (Dec. 25) marked the first time she performed any record from COWBOY CARTER live, with Houston’s NRG Stadium being treated to renditions of “16 CARRIAGES” and “BLACKBIIRD.” For the latter, she was joined by Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Brittney Spencer.

The halftime show drew an impressive 27 million viewers at its peak. According to Deadline, that’s more than the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game, which brought in 24.3 million, and the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup, which had 24.1 million.

While fans would certainly love it, Netflix has yet to confirm if a behind-the-scenes documentary for Beyoncé’s halftime show performance is in the works. The singer brought out Shaboozey for “SPAGHETII” and later teamed up with Post Malone for a rendition of “LEVII’S JEANS.” Naturally, she wrapped up the medley in Houston with “TEXAS HOLD ’EM.”

“I’m so honored to be in Texas right now,” Beyoncé shared during the show. “It’s only right we do ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’ in Texas for the first time.” Fans also have something big to look forward to on Jan. 14, 2025. After her set, the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” artist shared a clip of herself waving the American flag while riding a horse.

As for 2024, Beyoncé recently became the most RIAA-certified female artist in history with a whopping 103 titles. COWBOY CARTER was certified platinum, while 2022’s RENAISSANCE went two times platinum. Several records from both projects also hit major milestones.