Beyoncé has officially been crowned the female artist with the most RIAA-certified titles. The "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" artist’s latest batch of certifications brings her total to an impressive 103, the organization revealed on Tuesday (Dec. 17).

Among her more recent releases, Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER earned platinum status while her chart-topping “TEXAS HOLD 'EM” went 2x platinum. “16 CARRIAGES” was also certified gold, RENAISSANCE hit 2x platinum and fan-favorite singles “Drunk in Love” and “Crazy In Love” each notched 8x platinum status.

“We are so excited to recognize the incredible talent, hard work and creative spirit reflected across diverse genres,” RIAA President and COO Michele Ballantyne shared, per Variety. “Beyoncé’s iconic catalog has earned the achievement of most certified titles for a female artist in RIAA’s history. Congratulations on this crowning milestone, Beyoncé, Parkwood Entertainment, Columbia Records — and we see you, BeyHive, streaming on repeat!”

It’s worth mentioning that all eight of Beyoncé’s studio albums are now certified platinum or higher in the United States. If the first two installments of her RENAISSANCE trilogy are any indication, she’s set to hit that feat yet again with her next full-length release.

This milestone comes a week before the superstar is set to headline Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live special on Dec. 25. She’ll perform during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens halftime show at 4:30 p.m. ET, marking her first live performance of March's COWBOY CARTER. Fans can also look forward to special guests joining her, alongside Mariah Carey, who’s opening the event.

While we wait, Mufasa: The Lion King is slated to make its worldwide debut in theaters on Friday (Dec. 20). Beyoncé reprised her role as Nala, while Blue Ivy Carter voices Kiara. “Seeing Blue as Kiara and hearing her voice come out of that character... it was really hard to focus and do my job after that,” the mother of three said in a behind-the-scenes clip while working on the film.