Key Takeaways:

The Las Vegas finale of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” featured a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion.

Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined her onstage for a medley of hits, including “Bootylicious.”

The moment marked their first performance together since Coachella 2018, adding to their legacy of iconic reunions.

While it wasn’t quite the Destiny’s Child reunion that fans have been manifesting for years, it was pretty darn close. On Saturday (July 26), during the final “Cowboy Carter Tour” stop in Las Vegas, Beyoncé brought out her besties and former band members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland for a medley of their iconic hits.

The trio walked out to a medley including 2022’s “ENERGY,” with Beyoncé delivering the line, “Look around, everybody on mute,” right before the crowd took part in the mute challenge. Unsurprisingly, some fans got too excited to stay quiet, which led Rowland to jokingly mouth “shut up” at a section of the audience.

From there, Destiny’s Child treated Allegiant Stadium to a medley of other classics, including “Hold My Breath” and “Bootylicious” in their glittery gold chaps. “Give it up for Destiny’s Child!” Beyoncé said as they made their exit. Check out the clip below.

The last time Destiny’s Child took the stage together was at 2018’s Coachella — or Beychella, as the BeyHive rightfully dubbed it. The “Crazy In Love” singer was notably the first Black woman to headline the festival, and as Rap-Up previously reported, broke YouTube’s record for the most-viewed livestream in the process. DC3 belted out renditions of “Say My Name,” “Soldier” and “Lose My Breath” during that set.

“Cowboy Carter Tour,” like every one of Beyoncé’s show runs before it, was truly a massive success. It started in April with a four-night run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, before heading to cities such as London, Paris, Houston and Atlanta. Along the way, fans got to see the 35-time Grammy Award winner perform with JAY-Z, bring out her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, and so much more.

Really, there weren’t many better ways to close the journey out than with Destiny’s Child coming together once again. Keep scrolling for social media’s reactions.