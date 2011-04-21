Image Image Credit Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Oct. 25) evening, Beyoncé took the stage at Kamala Harris’ Houston rally to speak “as a mother,” not a politician or the globally recognized musician she is. The “BREAK MY SOUL” artist gave an empowering speech before welcoming the VP on stage with Kelly Rowland by her side.

During the event, Beyoncé lauded Harris as “a woman who's been pushing for what this country really needs right now: unity.” She added, “It's impossible not to feel the energy in this room, the positivity, the community, the humanity. We are at the precipice of an incredible shift. The brink of history."

The Texas native further shared, "[I’m here as] a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we're not divided — our past, our present, our future merged to meet us here."

Beyoncé and JAY-Z share three children. Their eldest, Blue Ivy, was born in 2012, while Rumi and Sir — the couple’s twins — were welcomed into the world in 2017.

"Imagine our daughters growing up, seeing what's possible with no ceilings," Beyoncé said to the cheering crowd. "Imagine our grandmothers. Imagine what they feel right now, those who have lived to see this historic day. Even those who are no longer physically with us, imagine all of their sacrifice. The sacrifices made so we can witness the strength of a woman standing in her power, reimagining what leadership is. For all the men and women in this room and watching around the country, we need you."

Beyoncé’s appearance added to the long list of celebrities who’ve spoken or performed at Harris’ rallies. Thus far, celebrities like Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Knowles, Quavo, Halle Bailey and Usher are among the many who have lent their support to the Oakland, California, native.