Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Andy Manis / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé and Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As if Eminem, Usher, and Megan Thee Stallion weren’t already enough, Beyoncé is reportedly expected to perform at Kamala Harris’ rally in Houston on Friday (Oct. 25) night.

According to NBC News, three sources — including one with “direct knowledge of the preparations” — said that she’ll take the stage to support VP Harris ahead of the U.S. presidential election. While not much is currently known about Beyoncé’s alleged involvement, the Democratic Party nominee will be in Texas to discuss the state’s six-week abortion ban.

As Rap-Up previously reported, the pop icon gave the Harris-Walz campaign permission to use her “Freedom” at several rallies and promotional videos. In fact, the Oakland, CA native walked out to the song in July.

Some fans are understandably skeptical about Beyoncé possibly coming out to Harris’ rally, especially considering August’s rumors that the “VIRGO’S GROOVE” singer would attend the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

“We never put out anything about Beyoncé. We denied it every time the media asked us — even though, by the way, people on my staff didn’t believe me,” DNC executive producer Ricky Kirshner shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I kept getting texts from news organizations saying, ‘When is Beyoncé coming out?’ But come on, we have the biggest star, the Democratic nominee for president. Why would we overshadow that?”

Beyoncé hasn’t publicly endorsed Harris just yet, but if she does, it would arguably be the largest co-sign since Taylor Swift. Other celebrities like Lizzo, Lil Nas X, John Legend, Tina Knowles, Quavo, Halle Bailey, and Plies have already thrown their support behind the VP.

Chlöe, who signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment alongside her sister, urged Gen Z to get out there and vote earlier in the month. “For this generation, no matter which way they go, it is important to place our vote and let our voices be heard,” she told Glamour.