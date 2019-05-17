Image Image Credit Pierre Suu / Contributor via Getty Images, Steph Chambers / Staff via Getty Images, and Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt North West, HER, Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

North West unveiled another Halloween outfit on Thursday (Oct. 31). In a video shared on TikTok, she dressed as H.E.R. from Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show earlier in the year, with a friend playing the “Burn” hitmaker.

The 11-year-old recreated the songstress’ black-and-white catsuit look and half-updo with two buns. She also accessorized with sunglasses and a necklace similar to ones that H.E.R. wore onstage.

In one clip, Kim Kardashian and Ye’s eldest of four kids strummed a red guitar to a soundbite of H.E.R.’s medley at the Super Bowl. In the other videos posted to TikTok, she and her friend danced to Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part,” Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me,” and most fittingly Usher’s “Yeah!”

On Wednesday (Oct. 30), North unveiled her Tyler, The Creator costume, in which she put a spin on the rapper’s outfit from 2019’s “EARFQUAKE” video. Keeping the blonde wig, she swapped out the pants for a mini skirt. “Running out of time to Halloween,” read the caption in reference to another standout track on IGOR.

Earlier in the month, during her sit-down with Kardashian for Interview Magazine, North revealed her Halloween plans. “I’m going to be a sailor pirate and a mermaid with my two besties. Shout out to them,” she shared with the publication. “And I’m going to be Kai [Cenat] and Tyla. I’m going to be Nicki Minaj, and then I’m going to be Princess Peach and Princess Daisy with Chi.”

North also named Tyler, Yuno Miles, and Nicki Minaj as her favorite artists of the present time.

Celebrity Halloween costumes have been nothing short of impressive over the past few days. Also on Wednesday, Tyla, Halle Bailey, and Coi Leray transformed into iconic characters played by Halle Berry throughout the years. The trio dressed as Sharon Stone from The Flintstones franchise, Jinx from Die Another Day, and Catwoman, respectively.