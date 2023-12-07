Image Image Credit Alex Slitz / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Beyoncé absolutely crushed every stop on the overseas leg of her "Cowboy Carter Tour," so anticipation for her return stateside was especially high. The singer’s big homecoming, naturally, took place in her hometown of Houston over the weekend. Unfortunately, Saturday (June 28) night didn’t go quite as planned.

During the final moments of the show, the flying car Beyoncé typically rides during “16 CARRIAGES” malfunctioned mid-air. “Stop. Stop, stop, stop, stop,” she calmly instructed as the music paused. Moments later, the car was carefully lowered into the aisle, and after a short delay, Bey made her way back to the stage.

As expected, she handled the mishap with style. Taking to social media on Monday (June 30), Beyoncé posted a photo reel of herself perched on the tilted car. “Sittin’ Sidewayz,” she captioned the clip, referencing Paul Wall’s Houston classic.

Fans flooded Beyoncé’s comments, with one writing, “A legend who can take a joke. Iconic.” Someone else teased, “Bey… It’s too soon.” Meanwhile, another person said, “I can’t wait to hear about this show in the movie,” hinting at the possibility of another tour film, especially after the success of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” companion.

Most importantly, Beyoncé herself seemed unfazed by the incident. “Thank you, guys, for all of your prayers, all of your well wishes,” she said while performing that following Sunday (June 29), according to the Houston Chronicle.

While the flying car didn’t make a reappearance for night two at NRG Stadium, there’s still time for it to get a tune-up before the trek ends. The Grammy Award-winning singer is slated to wrap the “Cowboy Carter Tour” on July 26 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.