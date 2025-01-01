Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Grammys and Beyonce at the ‘Mufasa’ premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (June 19), during her "Cowboy Carter Tour" stop at Paris’ Stade de France, Beyoncé surprised fans by bringing out Miley Cyrus for the first-ever live performance of their Grammy-winning duet, “II MOST WANTED.” Following the huge response at the first of three shows in the City of Light, the “Flowers” singer took to social media on Friday (June 20) to give Queen Bey some well-deserved flowers of her own.

“To be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary diva was a dream come true. Thank you for the opportunity to perform in Paris together and sing our song about friendship,” Cyrus captioned clips of them on stage. “To have learned from you, and loved you my whole life, and then [to] be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could’ve imagined.”

“As the finale to this trip supporting Something Beautiful, to close on something as beautiful as a stadium full of people singing ‘II MOST WANTED’ with us was the ultimate firework. Thank you, B. I’ll be your shotgun rider for life,” the post continued.

Beyoncé is officially past the halfway point of her “Cowboy Carter Tour,” with two more shows left in Paris on Saturday (June 21) and Sunday (June 22). From there, she’ll be heading back to the U.S. for back-to-back nights in her hometown of Houston. With any luck, maybe she’ll bring out a few more of the artists featured on COWBOY CARTER — Shaboozey, Post Malone, and Tanner Adell being among them — like she did at last year’s Beyoncé Bowl.

Regardless, Bey’s stadium run has been full of pleasant surprises. Fans got to see her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, take the stage across multiple stops, and she's been having plenty of fun with the tour transitions. As Rap-Up previously reported, the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer used Rob49’s "WTHELLY" as an interlude during a London show earlier this month.