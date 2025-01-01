Image Image Credit Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt 2025 NAACP Image Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Saturday (Feb. 22), the 2025 NAACP Image Awards took place in Pasadena, California. The star-studded affair boasted an impressive guest list including Halle Bailey, Trevor Jackson, Keke Palmer, Dave Chappelle and many more. Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Chris Brown won big at the momentous event.

In a time where many are feeling distraught and unsure about the future of our country, the 56th annual NAACP Image Awards provided a safe space for Black creators and businesspeople to be championed and reassured. While individual achievements were highlighted, everyone who attended was rewarded with a revitalized sense of purpose and community in a moment when it was needed most.

With a night full of A-list honorees, it was great to see a room of Black entertainers celebrating each other for their contributions to the industry. Fresh off of a year of viral moments, Palmer won Entertainer of the Year in a category that featured Kevin Hart, Cynthia Erivo, Lamar and Shannon Sharpe. During her heartfelt acceptance speech, she asserted the importance of creating space for yourself as a creative. The comments resonated with the crowd.

Musical icons Beyoncé and Brown both won their respective categories for outstanding male and female artist while Doechii beat out Tyla, Shaboozey, Samoht and Myles Smith for Outstanding New Artist. The “Run It!” star also won awards for his international smash hit “Sensational” and his Grammy Award-winning track “Residuals.” The latter song has taken over social media due to talented R&B stars like Vedo, Trevor Jackson, Jacob Latimore and more giving the song their own rendition in a popular cover challenge started by singer-songwriter Tank.

Continuing his legendary run, Lamar won the category for Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song with his West Coast banger, “Not Like Us.” Although many A-list music stars were not in attendance, Black Hollywood was in full effect with legends like Chappelle and the Wayans family also receiving major kudos for their longevity and commitment to excellence. Other winners included Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary,” Michael Rainey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson.

One of the most talked about moments from the night was former Vice President Kamala Harris’ emotionally charged speech urging the crowd to stay engaged and hopeful for the future, after sending some pretty direct shots at President Donald Trump and his colleague Elon Musk. Alluding back to her previous campaign slogan, she stated, “The American story will be written by you, written by us, by we the people.”

See the full speech below!