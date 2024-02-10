Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chlöe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chlöe is encouraging Gen Z to get out there and vote ahead of the presidential election, which will see Kamala Harris facing off against Donald Trump on Nov. 5.

On Wednesday (Oct. 2), Glamour debuted an interview with the “Have Mercy” songstress to celebrate her being named the publication’s Musician of the Year honoree. During their chat, she talked about why voting matters, especially for those who didn’t have that privilege at one point.

“There was a time when people who looked like me didn’t have the opportunity to vote. I’m a Black woman in 2024 who can make my voice heard — who can actually vote for another woman of color to possibly be president,” Chlöe shared. “For this generation, no matter which way they go, it is important to place our vote and let our voices be heard.”

The In Pieces artist didn’t explicitly state who she’s backing, though fans can probably guess. Her sister, Halle Bailey, performed at the U.S. VP’s Los Angeles fundraiser event on Sunday (Sept. 29). Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s “Freedom” became a pillar in the Harris-Walz campaign’s promotional activities earlier in the year.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Glamour, Chlöe discussed the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. “We have made so many steps forward — I can walk down the street and into any store as a Black woman, I can make a living saying the things I choose to say in my music,” she explained. “But it’s also sad to see how some of the same issues that women who fought for our rights before us faced are coming back up now, like the right to our own bodies. There’s still a long road ahead to equality.”

Her Trouble In Paradise hit streaming services in August. The 16-song effort boasted collaborations with Halle, YG Marley, Jeremih, Ty Dolla Sign, and more.