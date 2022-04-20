Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bhad Bhabie at Magic City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

American Express filed a $674,452.40 lawsuit against Bhad Bhabie over alleged unpaid credit card charges.

The rapper questioned the legitimacy of the claims and dismissed the lawsuit as “not true.”

She continues to earn significant income through OnlyFans and recent music releases.

Bhad Bhabie is denying that she’s knee-deep in credit card debt. Following claims that she owes over $674,000 to American Express, the rapper called the entire story “not true.”

After reports surfaced that the company filed a lawsuit against her for unpaid credit card charges, the “Ms. Whitman” artist shared a statement with The Shade Room. “[That] s**t [is] not true,” she told the outlet on Wednesday (July 2). “Where do they get this s**t from?”

The initial claim came from legal documents allegedly filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that very same day. In the court documents obtained by People, Amex allegedly claims that Bhad Bhabie violated their credit agreement by failing to make payments. “Plaintiff extended credit to Defendant for purchases and/or cash advances by Defendants and/or persons acting with Defendants’ permission,” the document reportedly stated.

The filing continued, "Defendant promised to repay Plaintiff for all charges, fees and interest on the Account by paying the balance in full every month or by making monthly payments.” The publication further noted that Bhad Bhabie was first given extended credit back on April 21, 2021, but allegedly stopped making payments around Dec. 19, 2024. The company is now seeking the full balance back and damages for breach of contract.

All that being said, it’s not like Bhad Bhabie doesn’t have money coming in. In 2022, she claimed to be worth over $50 million, largely thanks to her OnlyFans earnings. At one point, she reportedly made $1 million within her first six hours on the platform.

Then there’s her recent resurgence on the music side, driven by her and Alabama Barker’s viral beef. Bhad Bhabie's “Ms. Whitman” diss track notably amassed over 32 million YouTube views in just a few months, and since then, she’s dropped follow-up singles like “OG CRASHOUT” and “YAMS.”