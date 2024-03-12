Image Image Credit Paul Archuleta / Stringer via Getty Images and Mat Hayward / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bhad Bhabie is not letting up on Alabama Barker. On Tuesday (Feb. 25), the internet personality unloaded “Ms. Whitman,” and, as expected, she didn’t leave a single crumb behind.

“No, you not a model, give that flow right back to Latto / You ugly without no makeup, for some beats you f**k on Jacob,” Bhad Bhabie spat early on in the track’s lone verse. The diss came in response to Barker’s “Cry Bhabie,” which many argued borrowed elements of Latto’s flow — which is fitting, considering she previously appeared in the Atlanta rapper’s “Brokey” video.

Bhad Bhabie then took a dig at Barker for mentioning her child’s father, Le Vaughn, cleverly nodding to Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap in 2022: “Keep my baby daddy name out yo' f**kin' mouth 'fore I Will Smith it / This h** belong all in the zoo, see, I don't understand / She f**ked on Tyga and killin' babies, I seen the sonogram.”

Throughout the rest of the two-minute-long offering, Bhad Bhabie impressively manages to pack in plenty. She name-dropped Soulja Boy, the Kardashians, Marlon Wayans and Jackboy, referenced Drake’s “God’s Plan,” and even played with a Travis Barker look-alike toward the end of the Apex Visions-directed video.

Who would’ve guessed the “Cash Me Outside” girl would be the one to set off 2025’s first rap feud, especially given how often today’s rap girlies trade subliminals, but we’re not complaining. Watch the clip below.

Social Media’s Verdict On “Ms. Whitman” Is Overwhelmingly Positive

“I'm not gonna lie, Bhad Bhabie ate Alabama Barker [the f**k] up on this diss record,” one X user wrote. Another person penned, “Bhad Bhabie said, ‘Give that flow back to Latto!’” with a GIF of Kylie Jenner laughing.

“Ms. Whitman” notably sampled Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s chart-topping “CARNIVAL” — and yes, for those wondering, the Chicago native apparently cleared it. Bhad Bhabie shared a screenshot, presumably from someone in the rapper’s camp, along with the caption, “Thank you, Bianca and Ye.” The text message itself read, “He said that s**t [knocks] harder than the original.”