He may not want any parts in her beef with Alabama Barker, but make no mistake, Ye still loves Bhad Bhabie’s music. On Thursday (April 10), the Chicago native showed love to the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper.

“[Not gonna lie], Bhad Bhabie raps is hard. Me and my wife [Bianca Censori] be watching her videos,” he tweeted. Ye’s presence on X, formerly known as Twitter, has been anything but stable, especially following his anti-Semitic rant in February, but he occasionally uses the platform to praise fellow artists.

Later on, she reciprocated the love. “I like Ye ‘cause he [is] unapologetic [and does] what the [f**k] he [wants with] no regards or regrets,” she wrote before adding, “I do the same s**t.” In a follow-up post, she endorsed “Ye for president.” We’ve all seen how that went the first time, though, so don’t hold your breath, Bhad Bhabie.

Still, their mutual admiration might just bring us one step closer to the “Ms. Whitman (Remix)” fans were seemingly robbed of in February. At the time, Bhad Bhabie teased a guest verse from Ye on the day of the original track’s release, but it turned out to be AI-generated.

"I'm not in the middle of none of this AI beef, people throwing my voice on things, the whole 'CARNIVAL' sample,” the Graduation creator revealed. “I don’t even know what’s going on. I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample."

“The only reason I clear anything is because so many people try to stop me,” he further explained. “They stop clearances and everything. It’s been very difficult for me, so if somebody asks me for something, I always clear it.”

In the time since then, Bhad Bhabie has released another two tracks: “OG CRASH OUT” and a remix of Sexyy Red’s “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Daddy).” Ye, meanwhile, is gearing up for his allegedly Nazi-sympathizing album WW3.