Bhad Bhabie’s father, Ira Peskowitz, is speaking out after she called him a “deadbeat” on her latest single, “Honest.” In an interview with TMZ on Tuesday (Oct. 21), he claimed she wasn’t telling the truth in her lyrics.

"Every one of those statements is a complete lie," Peskowitz said of the track, in which Bhad Bhabie rapped about him “trynna get in touch” now that she’s famous. She also dished out bars like, “It's f**k him though, I hope he wastes away / What kind of father sacrifices a relationship for $20K?”

"I didn't sell her for $20,000,” Peskowitz responded. “I was trying to be part of her life way before 'Dr. Phil' and right before she went on 'Dr. Phil.' I have documentation to show that I tried to get her into a program to try to help her out.”

Bhad Bhabie notably rose to fame after appearing on “Dr. Phil” alongside her mom in 2016, largely due to the viral "Catch me outside, how about that?" meme that followed. “I don't know why she hates me so much," Peskowitz continued.

He went on to say, “I'm just so irate that she doesn't get the fact that I'm the only one — and my wife and her brothers — who love her for who she is and not for her money, not for her infamous, famous persona.”

Even considering everything going on, Peskowitz said that he’s still “here for her" and has no plans to take legal action over the song. “Why would I want to do that? Why would I want to go sue my daughter?” he asked. See the clip below.

Musically, Bhad Bhabie started the year off on a strong note with the Alabama Barker-aimed “Ms. Whitman.” She followed it up with “OG CRASHOUT” and her viral freestyle over Sexyy Red’s “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad),” among a few other loose singles.