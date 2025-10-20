Image Image Credit Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt BIA at "We On Go" single release party and Cardi B attends MISTR's National PrEP Day Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

BIA emphasized that she wrote major parts of “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY,” including the hook and first verse.

She acknowledged reference tracks were involved but highlighted her co-writing contributions.

She opted not to respond to Cardi B’s diss on her album but hinted a response track could still come later.

A few weeks ago, Cardi B claimed that BIA’s breakout single, “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY,” was ghostwritten and originally offered to her. However, according to the BIANCA artist herself, that’s not entirely accurate.

Speaking with Billboard on Monday (Oct. 20), BIA said the track wouldn’t be what it is today without her putting her own “pen to paper.” She clarified, “The reference that she’s speaking of is the part, ‘It’s a whole lot of money,’ and maybe a verse.”

BIA went on to explain that she “wrote the first verse” and “I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega” line in the hook. “There would be no ‘WHOLE LOTTA MONEY’ if there was no, ‘I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega.’ That’s facts, and there would be no ‘WHOLE LOTTA MONEY’ if there was no ‘I [can’t] wear [the s**t] you b**ches wear because it’s cheap to me,’ which is also what I wrote,” she said.

Even though she claimed Pardison Fontaine helped pen Cardi’s “Pretty & Petty” diss, BIA made it clear that she isn’t against artists working with songwriters. “Everybody uses writers,” she said. “But what I’m talking about is a co-writer.”

“There’s not a song that I don’t touch on my album, lyrically, that I don’t put pen to paper. Even if I do get a full song, I’m gonna put a spin on it. I’m gonna remix it,” BIA continued. “I’m gonna do something to make it my own, because I have that talent and lyrical ability. There’s nothing wrong working with [other] writers.”

Although BIA chose not to drop a response track to “Pretty & Petty” on BIANCA — she said it would be a “disservice” to her album — she did point out that one could come at “any time.” The self-proclaimed Perico Princess hinted that could be “six months from now, two weeks from now [or] a year from now.”

Cardi, on the other hand, posted an Instagram video set to the AM I THE DRAMA? cut on Sunday (Oct. 19). Take a look below.