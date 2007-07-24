Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Sean at 2022 Lollapalooza Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Big Sean addressed online speculation about his physique, denying the use of implants or steroids.

The speculation picked up more fuel after a fitness influencer analyzed his recent “Precision” video.

Sean denied the claims with humor, saying his abs are real and the rumors are “getting way outta hand.”

No, Big Sean didn’t get his abs from a surgeon or steroids, despite what some people seem to think. On Wednesday (July 9), the Better Me Than You rapper responded to health influencer Blake Sanburg, who made a video speculating about whether or not he got ab implants.

In reaction to Sean’s “Precision” music video, where he's notably seen running on a treadmill, Sanburg commented, “He seems to have extremely defined abs sitting on top of a bubble gut.” The content creator then compared older images of the Detroit native from around 2015 to his more recent photos.

“At almost any body fat he’s at, [Sean] has almost the same ab definition,” Sanburg explained, arguing that since pictures can be edited, video evidence is more trustworthy. “In this workout video he uploaded a while back, his abs look completely different from before,” he said regarding a clip of the “I Don’t F**k with You” hitmaker doing pullups.

“If I had to put my money on one, I would think he either started taking steroids and his muscles, including his abs, got bigger, or he got some kind of abdominal etching,” Sanburg concluded.

Well, Sean has finally set the record straight. “Bro, unfortunately, mine are real,” he wrote in the comments section. “I got love for the fake [ab] community [though]. To each its own, but what makes this funnier is [that] this is the way God made me.”

Sean then humorously admitted that he was born with some interesting genetics, to put it mildly. “I just happen to look like a chewed-up Tootsie Roll when I'm outta shape,” he added. “I can only speak for myself. I only have to say something cause this s**t is getting way outta hand.”

For those who aren’t chronically online, the internet accused both Drake and Sean of getting some body work done after the Toronto superstar shared a mirror selfie back in June. “What is happening?” one viral post on Twitter read.