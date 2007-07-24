Image
Key Takeaways:

No, Big Sean didn’t get his abs from a surgeon or steroids, despite what some people seem to think. On Wednesday (July 9), the Better Me Than You rapper responded to health influencer Blake Sanburg, who made a video speculating about whether or not he got ab implants.

In reaction to Sean’s “Precision” music video, where he's notably seen running on a treadmill, Sanburg commented, “He seems to have extremely defined abs sitting on top of a bubble gut.” The content creator then compared older images of the Detroit native from around 2015 to his more recent photos.

“At almost any body fat he’s at, [Sean] has almost the same ab definition,” Sanburg explained, arguing that since pictures can be edited, video evidence is more trustworthy. “In this workout video he uploaded a while back, his abs look completely different from before,” he said regarding a clip of the “I Don’t F**k with You” hitmaker doing pullups.

“If I had to put my money on one, I would think he either started taking steroids and his muscles, including his abs, got bigger, or he got some kind of abdominal etching,” Sanburg concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVPG5lOg8xS/?hl=en

Well, Sean has finally set the record straight. “Bro, unfortunately, mine are real,” he wrote in the comments section. “I got love for the fake [ab] community [though]. To each its own, but what makes this funnier is [that] this is the way God made me.”

Sean then humorously admitted that he was born with some interesting genetics, to put it mildly. “I just happen to look like a chewed-up Tootsie Roll when I'm outta shape,” he added. “I can only speak for myself. I only have to say something cause this s**t is getting way outta hand.”

For those who aren’t chronically online, the internet accused both Drake and Sean of getting some body work done after the Toronto superstar shared a mirror selfie back in June. “What is happening?” one viral post on Twitter read.