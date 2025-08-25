Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt BigXthaPlug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The arrest disrupted BigXthaPlug’s album rollout, forcing him to cancel key promotional events.

His attorney called the charges exaggerated, and the rapper has not publicly addressed the incident.

BigX’s new album, I Hope You’re Happy, was released on Friday (Aug. 22) with features from Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, and more.

BigXthaPlug (born Xavier Landum) was released from custody following an arrest on drug and firearm charges the night before the launch of his latest album. He walked out of Dallas County Jail late Friday (Aug. 22) after posting a $5,000 bond.

As revealed by CBS, the incident began Thursday (Aug. 21), when officers pulled over a pickup truck missing a front license plate. BigX, who was behind the wheel, allegedly acknowledged having a firearm inside the vehicle and directed officers to its location.

Authorities claimed that a criminal database flagged the rapper as being associated with a gang in Arlington, which made his possession of the weapon unlawful. Officers also reported finding a small amount of marijuana. The rapper was booked on two misdemeanor counts.

The timing of the arrest forced BigXthaPlug to miss scheduled appearances tied to his new album, I Hope You’re Happy. He was expected at a release party in Deep Ellum and another promotional event at a Dallas-area Wingstop. Wingstop later issued a statement confirming the cancellation, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” “The event will not take place as planned,” the chain added. “Wingstop remains committed to bringing late-night flavor and culture to our fans in the future.”

I Hope You’re Happy features guest appearances from prominent country and crossover acts, including Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Shaboozey, and Jelly Roll. It follows BigX’s 2024 LP, Take Care, which recently achieved platinum status.

Upon his release, Landum did not address the charges and instead directed questions toward his music. His attorney, Valerie Baston, characterized the case as exaggerated.

“We’re going to wait to see the affidavit,” she told reporters. “It’s two misdemeanors, and people are trying to make it a felony. We’ll work vigorously for our client.”

This is not the first time the rapper has faced legal issues. He was previously arrested on drug and weapons charges in 2022.