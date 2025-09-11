Image Image Credit Colin Darbyshire / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt BigXthaPlug at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 and Lil Wayne at 2025 Dreamville Fest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

BigXthaPlug says his mom is often brought to tears about his collaboration with Lil Wayne on Tha Carter VI. On Thursday (Sept. 10), the “Hell At Night” rapper sat down with will.i.am for UPROXX’s "VISIONARIES," where he shared his mother’s reaction to him collaborating with one of rap’s greatest artists to ever touch the mic.

“[The] culture [is] saying you got the best song on Lil Wayne’s album, what [does] your mama think of that?” the Black Eyed Peas frontman asked him. “My momma [cries] probably twice a day, if we [are] being honest,” BigXthaPlug responded. The Dallas native had one of the better records on Lil Wayne’s 19-song effort with “Hip-Hop,” which also featured Jay Jones. See the full conversation below.

Later in his sit-down with will.i.am, BigXthaPlug shared just how much of a “rap guru” his mom is. “My mom is from Houston, so there was a lot of UGK,” he explained. “Lil Wayne, all that type of stuff.”

His dad, on the other hand, couldn’t have been more different. “My dad was [into] The Isley Brothers [and] Avant, so I kind of got the best of both worlds,” the TAKE CARE artist said, noting his father was incarcerated until he was about 9 years old.

BigXthaPlug, like many rappers, has a lot of respect for his mother, especially considering everything she’s endured. “My mom was just in housing four years ago. She was still staying in the projects. She stays with me now,” he revealed, adding that his grandmother, sister and daughter do as well. “Everybody in my family got an allowance. Every month, they get a lump sum of money, where they ain’t gotta go ask nobody else.” He described his family as one of the main reasons he works as hard as he does.

In August, the Texas hitmaker released I Hope You’re Happy, which housed previous hits like “All The Way” with Bailey Zimmerman and the Shaboozey-assisted “Home.”

As for Lil Wayne, he’s currently traveling the country on his “Tha Carter VI Tour.” The trek will make a stop in Dallas next Wednesday (Sept. 17), so who knows, fans just might catch a surprise live performance of “Hip-Hop” with BigXthaPlug.